Dargonzine 34-1 Editorial

Writing is often considered a solitary activity, and it ultimately is. Having a community of writers is nonetheless a valuable thing. Dargon welcomes back Victor Cardoso, author of such notable works as “Amordante Prima” and “For the Love of Amante“. Equally important, Victor brings technical skills and experience with the Dargon interface. Welcome back!

This issue carries the last piece of “A View From Above” by Jim Owens, bringing both a sense of conclusion and of mystery to the story. Enjoy.

 

