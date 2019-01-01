DargonZine 31, Issue 2

It’s Summit Time!!

Yep! That’s right, my favorite time of year, even if we don’t hold the Summit as annually as we would like. Sometimes it’s hard getting even just a few of us together. But here it is again, when several of the still-intrepid, not-quite-as-young-as-we-used-to-be authors of the Dargon Project convene, en masse, on a singular location to talk Dargon, socialize, play games, explore the region, potentially learn something new, and generally waste time while we pretend to write. And sometimes we get a lot of writing done.

Almost every Summit ends up being highly productive for me, and if nothing else, I can look forward to 72 hours of concentrated Dargon thinking, talking, and joking, which tends to open up the creative pipes in my otherwise not very creative lifestyle. Being older, a dad, and a “responsible adult” leaves me with less time than I used to when I was single and care free. And it’s true, I don’t exactly use the free time I have as productively as I could. But Summit is different. It’s a time to get away and concentrate on the thing everyone in this group loves: Dargon. And writing. And playing various board games until all hours of the morning. Basically, it’s a weekend away from the rest of the world, where we can relax and just focus on DZ.

We try to include some sort of educational excursion every year, and this year Dafydd has set us up on a historical train ride. Should be awesome vistas, and traditional travel like something out of American westerns. And if that doesn’t spark some more imagination, I don’t know what will!

But before you see the results of this smorgasbord of creative juice mashing, you get to read this issue! Today, I have the honor of presenting two fantastic works of literature for you. Joe concludes his Dark series with A Tale of Dark Endings, and Liam brings us the continuing story of Dargon’s architect with Between Mallet and Slab. As ever, sit back, relax, and enjoy!

VN:F [1.9.9_1125]

Rate this Story please wait... Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)