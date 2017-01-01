DargonZine 29, Issue 1

It’s only the beginning of May, and it’s been a hell of a year — and not in a good way. Both major US political parties are in an uproar, the coming election in the States looks like it might be Trump vs Clinton which is likely interpreted by outside parties as an entertaining clash between a Reality TV Star and the First Cuckquean (look it up) of America. What could be considered a bigger tragedy, however, are the losses of certain social figures who had a profound effect upon music and theater: Alan Rickman, a master thespian; Prince, a gifted musician; and David Bowie, who managed to mix between the two for forty years and still stay relevant.

But the Dargon Project is a writing organization. Where are the accolades for authors who have passed? I’ll tell you, and their notable works read like a Required Reading list for a college education. In no particular order I give you: Jim Harrison, author of Legends of the Fall; Pat Conroy, who penned both The Prince of Tides and The Great Santini; Umberto Eco, author of one of my favorite books, The Name of the Rose; Margaret Forster, who wrote Georgy Girl; and perhaps the most notable of all, Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird.

But as depressing as all those losses are, we can find hope in a universal truth: nature abhors a vacuum. Somewhere along the line, there will be another great actor, another great musician, another great performer. I can only hope there will be another great politician … And most of all, there will be new, powerful, significant writers. Some of them might even get their start in fantasy fiction. And maybe, just maybe, they might start here, in Dargon.

That’s why we’re here, isn’t it? To learn, to grow, and to become better authors through the collaborative efforts of our peers. To explore ideas, old and new, and make our own individual mark on the literary world. And, hopefully, to make an impact on you, our readers. So, without further ado, may I present nominees for future Nebula, Hugo, Bradbury, and Bram Stoker awards: Keith English, who brings us Death Blooms, part 1; and Joseph Carney, author of Drunken Treasure – A Sea Story. Enjoy!

-Jon

VN:F [1.9.9_1125]